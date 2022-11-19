Touring Talkies to reach Malappuram on Monday

November 19, 2022 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Touring Talkies, a mobile movie festival organised by the Kerala Chalachitra Academy in association with different film societies ahead of the 27 th International Film Festival of Kerala, will reach here on Monday. The first show will be held at Government Polytechnic College, Perinthalmanna, at 1 p.m. on Monday, in collaboration with Rasmi Film Society. College principal T.T. Manjusha will inaugurate the show. Rasmi Film Society president Manambur Rajanbabu will preside over the function.

