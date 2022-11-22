Touring Talkies begins Malappuram leg

November 22, 2022 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Touring Talkies, a mobile film festival heralding the 27 th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) being held in Thiruvananthapuram from December 9, began its district leg on Tuesday.

Government Polytechnic College principal T.T. Manjusha inaugurated the festival at the college at Perinthalmanna. Rasmi Film Society president Manambur Rajanbabu presided over the function.

Touring Talkies is being organised by the Kerala Chalachithra Academy in association with regional film societies. Rasmi Film Society is supporting the festival in Malappuram.

Clash, an Arab-Egyptian film directed by Mohamed Diab, was screened on the occasion. The film had won the best film award in the IFFK 2016 edition.

Rasmi Film Society secretary Anil Kuruppan, K.P. Pramod Kumar, Saji P.S., Kannan, and N. Seena spoke.