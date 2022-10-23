Tourfed to take schoolchildren for one-day excursion

The Hindu Bureau KOTTAYAM
October 23, 2022 20:43 IST

Tourfed, an initiative run by the Department of Cooperation, is organising a day-long sea tour for schoolchildren at free of cost. a A group of students from three schools in Kumarakom will be part of the excursion, which will be kicked-off by Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan at 7 a.m. on Monday. The group will be taken to Kochi by bus. They will then board a ship for the sea trip and will return to the city by 3 p.m. Their itinerary also involves a few tourist attractions in the city. An official statement said school students, who missed the fun trips conducted by their respective institutions, can avail the scheme. Tourfed is planning to launch similar free travel scheme for the underprivileged as well, it added.

