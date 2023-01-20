ADVERTISEMENT

Tourfed to offer more packages this year

January 20, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Cooperative Tourism Federation (Tourfed) is arranging tour packages for domestic tourists, focussing on the State’s backwaters, ethnic food, and culture.

Tourism societies will play a key role in the new business model, according to Minister for Cooperation V.N. Vasavan. He said Tourfed had registered a business of ₹2.97 crore this year, indicating a return to normality after the pandemic years.

Mr. Vasavan said the federation would focus on niche segments such as village and farm tourism, canal and backwater tourism, monsoon tourism, and adventure tourism. He added that the popular Arabian sea package would be offered free of cost for students. Another free package would be arranged for the destitute.

Apart from the domestic tours, Tourfed would also offer Bharat Darshan packages covering popular upcountry destinations such as Delhi, Agra, Shimla, Kulu, Manali, Srinagar, Amritsar, Goa, Hyderabad, Odisha, Gujarat, Mumbai, Kolkata, Darjeeling, Gangtok and the Andaman and Lakshadweep islands.

Tourfed Managing Director P.K. Gopakumar said moves were on to arrange international packages this year.

