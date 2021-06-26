Total vaccine cover for Attappady tribespeople in a month

82% of tribespeople above 45 years in Attappady already vaccinated, says Minister

Minister for Health Veena George has assured the tribespeople of Attappady that all of them will be vaccinated against COVID-19 within a month.

She visited Government Tribal Speciality Hospital at Kottathara, Attappady, on Saturday. The Minister said that enough vaccines would be made available to cover the entire tribal population in Attappady. She said 82% of the tribespeople above 45 years of age in Attappady had already been vaccinated. Plans are afoot to give vaccine to all above 18 years of age, she said, adding that all hurdles for the vaccines to reach Attappady would be removed.

She said an oxygen plant would be set up soon at Government Tribal Speciality Hospital, Kottathara, which the people of Attappady were dependent on. The oxygen plant would go a long way in improving the hospital’s healthcare even after COVID-19, she said.

She said a Cartridge Based Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (CBNAAT) machine would soon be installed at the tribal hospital in order to enhance COVID-19 testing. Besides, a mobile RT-PCR laboratory will be made available in Attappady once a week. “We are planning to enhance the number of COVID-19 tests,” she said.

The Minister said that facilities at Kottathara hospital would be augmented in order to create a situation where patients would not have to go to another referral hospital for treatment. She assured that speciality services would be made available and new posts would be created if needed.

Congratulating the health workers in Attappady, Ms. George said priority would continue to be given to the tribal region. Special thrust would be given to the health of women and children in Attappady.

Efforts would be continued to ensure that Attappady maintained a low child mortality rate, she said. The help of other departments would be sought to ensure that. Ms. George also visited the Family Health Centre at Pudur, Community Health Centre at Agali, and community kitchen at Pudur. She said preparations would be made for Attappady to face the possible third wave of COVID-19.

N. Shamsuddin, MLA, Attappady block panchayat president Maruthi, Sholayur panchayat president Ramamurthy, Pudur panchayat president Jyoti Anilkumar, District Medical Officer K.P. Reetha, and Government Tribal Speciality Hospital superintendent R. Prabhudas, were present.