Total prohibition in State not possible: Satheesan

The Congress appears keen to shrug off the image that it is the party of prohibition, even as it criticises the “permissiveness” of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s liquor policy for the 2023-24 fiscal.

Notably, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said here on Thursday that Kerala was not conducive to total prohibition. However, Mr. Satheesan said he sensed a dichotomy between the government’s decision to increase the availability of liquor by doubling the number of retail outlets and the prohibitive tax the administration levied on legal alcohol retailed in the State.

“Sadly, the Kerala government’s sole reliable revenue source is liquor. So, it has formulated a money-making liquor policy calibrated to ensure the public is kept hooked to alcohol and simultaneously upped the availability of strong spirits so the government could gainfully fleece the people to tide over the financial crisis of its own making,” Mr.Satheesan said.

He said the government seemed unmindful that the unjustifiably high excise duty on liquor choked family budgets.

The ruling front and the Opposition also appeared acutely conscious that the liquor policy is a minefield for successive governments. The Congress’ arrack ban in 1996 and closure of bars and retail outlets in 2015 failed to earn the party the anticipated political dividend, with the LDF winning both the State elections.

Kerala is arguably among the States with the highest per capita consumption of alcohol in the country.

The electorally influential Church is stridently prohibitionist and at odds with the government over a host of issues. Hence, both fronts appeared to tread carefully.

V. M. Sudheeran is the lone Congress voice vouching for total prohibition in Kerala. He said Kerala had done well without liquor during the COVID-19 era.

The prohibition council of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Eparchy of Irinjalakuda-Kodungalloor has termed the current liquor policy anti-people.

AITUC general Secretary E.C. Satheesan said its toddy workers union resented the government’s decision to liberalise the production and sale of beer and wine. The move would decimate the ailing toddy sector.

Excise Minister M.B. Rajesh said encouraging local liquor production would generate employment. The government had introduced a balanced and pro-tourism liquor policy. It would march in lockstep with a robust social awareness and government-funded de-addiction campaign.

