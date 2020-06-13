Total lockdown today but places of worship to open

Thiruvananthapuram

13 June 2020 22:10 IST

College admissions and competitive exams to be held as per schedule

Temples, churches, and mosques can admit devotees in limited numbers on total lockdown day on Sunday.

However, pregnant women, persons above the age of 65, and children below ten will not be allowed. The number of persons at a time in a place of worship should not exceed 100. The government has circumscribed the space for 15 persons to 100 sq ft (9 sq m).

Worshippers should wear masks and maintain a minimum physical distance of six ft (1.8 m).

Devotees should register their names, mobile phone numbers, and addresses at the entrance. The places of worship should ensure separate pathways for the entry and exit of devotees. Managements of religious places of worship should scan devotees for high body temperature before they are allowed in for prayers.

Priests should wear masks mandatorily. Devotees should desist from communal prayers and chanting and singing in groups.

Those praying at mosques should not use tank water for washing and instead rely on piped running water. They should wear masks, bring their prayer mats, and keep footwear separate.

Temple priests should avoid the practice of distributing food, “prasadam and theertham” and desist from sprinkling devotees with water. Rituals such as the first communion in churches should be held with minimum physical contact.

Tests exempted

Several competitive examinations have been scheduled for Sunday. Hence, the government has exempted the conduct of tests from Sunday lockdown. Students and invigilators and other allied staff may travel to examination centres. However, they have to justify their reason for travel by showing their hall ticket and official identity cards.

Scores of medical and dental colleges have commenced admission process. Students may report at the institutions. However, they have to produce their allotment letters to authorities. The police will consider such documents as a pass for movement.

Other non-essential businesses have to remain closed. Home delivery of food is permitted.

Stringent curbs

The police will severely restrict mobility. They will only allow the passage of ambulances and people with a genuine reason for travel.

Law enforcers will intensely monitor the movement of vehicles. Inter-district and inter-taluk borders and entry points to major cities will be watched strictly.