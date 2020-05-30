Kerala

Total lockdown to be enforced today

Private vehicles caught violating norms will be seized

Private vehicles will not be allowed on the road on Sunday as a total lockdown will be in effect, District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) Balram Kumar Upadhyay said on Saturday.

The lockdown will be strictly enforced, he said. Private vehicles, other than those required for essential services and medical emergencies, should keep off the road.

All shops, excluding those selling essential commodities, should remain closed. Medical shops will function. Home delivery also will be allowed.

For making purchases, the public should visit shops closest to their homes, the DPC said.

Private vehicles caught violating the lockdown stipulations will be seized.

The City police initiated action against the owners of 2,254 vehicles — including 2,150 two-wheelers — for transporting more than the permitted number of passengers.

Petty cases were charged against 290 people for failing to wear face masks.

