Total lockdown at ten local bodies in Kannur

The Kannur district administration ordered total lockdown and isolation of people in seven grama panchayats and three municipalities on Saturday after noticing an increase in COVID cases in those areas. Of the 52 cases in the district, 37 are in those areas.

District Collector T.V. Subhash issued the orders as per Section 4 of Kerala Epidemic Diseases, COVID-19 Regulations, Ordinance of 2020 and the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The panchayats are Mokeri, Chokli, Payam, Chittariparamba, Kathirur, Pannyannur, and Kottayam Malabar, and the municipalities are Panoor, Koothuparamba and Thalassery. In most of these places, more than two cases have been reported.

Stringent steps

The Collector said the police would ensure stringent measures to avoid unnecessary movement and gathering of more than three people in public places and shops. The local bodies should ensure home delivery of essential items. The Health Department should do home visits of people in isolation and submit special reports daily to the district magistrate. The police should do routine check-up of people in home isolation. The Fire and Rescue Services should disinfect the areas and houses. He advised the people to call on 94000066063 in case of grievances.

Meanwhile, a 25-member medical team, including doctors, nurses and nursing assistants from Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital, is leaving for Kasaragod on Sunday as part of the efforts to convert the Kasaragod Medial College Hospital into a dedicated COVID care hospital. The government had earlier decided to convert the academic block of the hospital into a clinical block.