Total curbs in hotspots, containment zones only

The State government on Monday said the total restrictions on mobility and retail would apply only to localities classified as COVID-19 hotspots or containment zones irrespective of the area falling in districts classified as red, orange and green zones.

However, it has banned public transport across the State. Not more than three persons, including the driver, could travel in private vehicles.

Ideally, motorists should not engage the car air-conditioner. Only spouses or close relatives could travel pillion on two-wheelers.

Maximum of 20 persons

The ban on assemblies, congregations and social and religious events would continue in the third phase that ends on May 17. However, a maximum of 20 persons could attend funerals or weddings.

Liquor ban

The government has banned the sale of liquor despite the Central government partially lifting the restrictions on the retailing of alcohol.

Malls, salons, and cinema halls would remain closed. However, barbers could make home visits. Educational institutions would remain shut. But they could open for examinations.

From 7 a.m.

Retail businesses in the green zone could open at 7 a.m. and shut at 7.30 p.m. Sunday is a mandatory and enforceable holiday for all activities, except essential services, across various epidemic zones.

Hotels and restaurants could open for deliveries and takeaways. However, they should not allow the dine-in facility. Huge textile and jewellery showrooms would remain closed.

However, small textile shops employing less than five persons could open for business.

Automobile showrooms and workshops can open for business. COVID-19-vulnerable persons, particularly those with chronic ailments and above the age of 60, should optimally remain home till May 17.