Total caseload crosses one-lakh mark

Thiruvananthapuram

11 September 2020 22:51 IST

Number of active cases currently stands at 27,877

Kerala’s total COVID-19 case burden crossed the one-lakh mark on Friday to reach 1,02,254, with the reporting of 2,988 new cases.

The samples tested in the last 24 hours was 35,056. On Friday, 1,326 people also recovered from the disease. Having reported 73,904 recoveries so far, the number of active cases in the State currently stands at 27,877.

282 in ICUs

According to the Health Department’s data, 282 patients are critically ill and in ICUs, with 66 on ventilatory support. The department added 14 more deaths to its provisional COVID-19 death list, taking the State’s official death toll to 410. Three deaths each were reported from Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, and Thrissur; two from Alappuzha; and one each from Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Kannur.

Of the 2,988 new cases reported on Friday, 2,809 cases (94%) are locally acquired infections, suggesting the intensity of local transmission across the State. The pattern has been consistent for the past one month or more. In 265 cases, no epidemiological link could be established. This includes infection reported in 52 health-care workers also, of which 15 cases each were reported from Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur and the rest scattered across districts.

Thiruvananthapuram reported 494 cases, of which all except two cases are a result of local transmission. Malappuram has 390 cases, Kollam 303, Ernakulam 295, Kozhikode 261, Kannur 256, Kottayam 221, Alapuzha 200, Thrissur 184, Palakkad 109, Kasaragod 102, Pathanamthitta 93, Wayanad 52, and Idukki 28 cases. The number of hotspots in the State is 594 at present.