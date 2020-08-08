Torrential rain, strong winds cripple normal life in Malabar

Two die in rain-related mishaps; landslips reported at several places at Attappady, Silent Valley, and Nelliampathy hills; red alert in Thrissur and Palakkad today

Torrential rain accompanied by strong winds that continued to cripple normal life in different parts of the Malabar region claimed the lives of two people on Friday.

In Kannur, 37-year-old Jomet Thomas drowned after he slipped from a check dam into the river in Karikottakari near Irrity in Kannur at 12.30 p.m. The local people, police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel fished out his body after three hours of search.

Another man was killed when a wall collapsed on him at Pokkuppadi near Pattambi in Palakkad. Moideen Machingathodi, 70, succumbed to the injuries he suffered in the accident on Friday morning. His family escaped unhurt.

In Kozhikode

As many as 47 families, including members from a tribal colony, in Kodenchery panchayat were shifted to relief camps as part of precautionary measures taken to reduce the impact of rain-related calamities. Revenue Department officials said five relief camps had been opened to accommodate people.

The spillway shutters of Kakkayam dam were opened by 5 p.m. on Friday after the water level reached 755.5 metres. Steady rise in the water level of the Chaliyar and Iruvazhinhi rivers continued to trigger fear among those living in Kozhikode’s rural area. According to official figures, the total loss in the agriculture sector during the monsoon season was ₹8.87 crore in the district.

In Malappuram and Palakkad

Incessant rains that lashed across the districts of Malappuram and Palakkad sent fears of inundation and destruction among people living both in the hill areas and the plains.

All major rivers and their tributaries, particularly the Chaliyar, the Kadalundipuzha and the Bharatapuzha were swollen. The Bhavani and the Siruvani rivers in Attappady were overflowing. Catchment areas of all dams got heavy rains on Friday. A red alert has been sounded in Palakkad for Saturday. The dams at Mangalam and Kanhirapuzha continued to release water as the catchment areas got heavy rains.

Landslips were reported at several places at Attappady, Silent Valley and Nelliampathy hills. However, no casualty was reported. Several families were evacuated from risky areas at Nelliampathy and Attappady. Dozens of houses were damaged as uprooted trees fell on them.

In Kannur

As many as 54 houses were partially damaged in various parts of the district. Crop losses affected over 1,160 farmers in the last 24 hours, said Principal Agricultural Officer V.K. Ramdas.

In Thrissur

In the wake of heavy rain and wind, a red alert was declared in Thrissur district for Saturday. According to the weather forecast, the district may receive more than 204.5 mm rain in the next 24 hours. Shutters of Enamakkal, Idiyanchira, Illikkal and Munayam regulators have been opened. Torrential rain and wind wreaked havoc in the district. Many houses were damaged and trees uprooted. Power supply was disrupted in many areas. As rain intensified in the catchment areas of Peringalkuthu reservoir, water flow from the dam to the Chalakudy river has increased. As water level rose to 28 ft, four spillway shutters of the Poomala dam were opened on Friday. The maximum water level of the dam is 29 ft.