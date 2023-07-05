ADVERTISEMENT

Torrential rain lashes Thrissur for the third day

July 05, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - Thrissur

Whirlwind in Aloor; mild tremors in Thrikkur; coastal belt bear the brunt of rough sea

The Hindu Bureau

Three houses collapsed totally and 56 partially in the torrential rain that lashed the district over the past three days.

The rain led to trees being uprooted and falling on the road, disrupting traffic and power supply. Orange alert was declared in the district and it was a holiday for educational institutions on Wednesday. Low-lying areas are still under water.

Two relief camps were opened in Kodungallur taluk. As many as 19 people, including 14 women, 14 men, and one child, have been rehabilitated to the camps.

The coastal belt of the district bore the brunt of rough seas as tidal waves caused havoc in Kodungallur and Chavakkad taluks. Three houses collapsed in West Vemballur village. Sea erosion is still severe in Kadappuram, Anchangadi, Velichannapadi, Munakkakadavu, Blangad, and Puthenkadappuram. Seawater entered homes, following which a few families have been asked to relocate.

Meanwhile, a whirlwind caused damage in areas such as Melur, Pariyaram, East Chalakudy, and Aloor villages in Chalakudy taluk and Kattur village of the Mukundapuram taluk. Many trees were uprooted and power lines were snapped. As many as 22 houses were damaged. Standing crops were destroyed. Traffic and power connections were disrupted. The police and Fire and Rescue forces removed fallen trees and cleared the road.

People panicked in Kallur and Thrikkur on Wednesday morning after a woofing sound was heard from under the ground. District Collector V.R. Krishna Teja and other Revenue officials visited the area and reviewed the condition.

A cyclist was injured after a tree fell over him at Thalakkottukara. Meanwhile, the Thrissur-Vadakkanchery National Highway, near Vazhukkumpara, where a crack was developed recently, caved in. The police imposed traffic control on the stretch.

