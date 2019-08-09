Torrential rain continues; death toll 28

The torrential rain and flash floods that continue to wreak destruction in central and northern districts of the State have claimed 28 lives and forced the evacuation of approximately 65,000 people, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

At Kavalappara, near Nilambur in Malappuram district, rescue workers were battling inclement weather to trace at least 46 people feared trapped under a massive landslip on Thursday night. “Three bodies have been recovered from the region,” the Chief Minister said after a high-level meeting held here on Friday to review the flood situation.

Eight bodies have been recovered from Meppadi in Wayanad district, the site of a second disastrous landslip on Thursday. “It is not yet clear how many people were affected in the landslip. Rescue operations using excavators are in progress. Eleven deaths have been reported in Wayanad district so far,” Mr. Vijayan said.

Till 3 p.m. on Friday, 64,103 people (15,478 families) have been evacuated to 738 camps in the flood-hit districts. Thirteen dams — seven maintained by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and six by the Water Resources Department — have been opened so far. Twelve teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed for rescue operations. Indian Army units have been rushed to Idukki and Malappuram, he said.

Red alert in 7 districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert in seven districts — Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur — for Saturday.

In Wayanad, which experienced a steady downpour throughout Friday, the situation could take a turn for the worse, the Chief Minister said. “In many places, the water levels are even higher than the 2018 levels. Also, we may have to open the Banasurasagar dam soon. This escalates the threat of floods and landslips. People should be ready to evacuate, if needed,” he said.