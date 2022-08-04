Topping Ramayana quiz the Wafy way

Mohammed Jabir P.K. (left) with his junior Mohammed Sabith M. on Markaz campus, Valanchery. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

‘All Indians should read Ramayana, Mahabharata because they are part of our culture’

Two Islamic college students from the district have won a Ramayana quiz competition conducted by DC Books as part of the Ramayana month celebrations.

Mohammed Jabir P.K. and Mohammed Basith M., fifth and final year students respectively of eight-year Wafy programme at KKSM Islamic and Arts College, Markaz, Valanchery, were among the five winners of the online Ramayana quiz held between July 23 and 25. The other winners were Abhiram M.P., Geethu Krishnan and Navneeth Gopan.

Jabir was not aware of his junior Basith’s participation in the quiz. Both were surprised to find their names on the winners’ list. They were soon flooded by congratulations from their family, friends and teachers. Their principal, Abdul Hakeem Faizy, was on the forefront in cheering them.

Both were confident because Ramayana was one of the subjects they studied at college. “Our syllabus has teachings of all major religions, particularly Hinduism, Budhism, Jainism and Sikhism as Indian religions. We also learn foreign religions like Christianity, Judaism and Taoism,” they said.

The Wafy course, offered by 97 campuses under the Coordination of Islamic Colleges (CIC), synthesises religious and temporal education. A university degree is a pre-requisite for awarding the Wafy degree.

Motivation to study more

Winning the Ramayana quiz has motivated Jabir and Basith to study the epic deeply. “All Indians must read Ramayana and Mahabharata, the two epics of our land. They are part of our culture,” Jabir told The Hindu. He had joined the Wafy campus in 2015 after passing SSLC, and is preparing for the final exams.

Jabir, who specialises in comparative religion, said that all religions were promoting peace and people’s well being. “Look at Ramayana. It tells the story of Rama, the embodiment of virtue. It teaches forbearance, patience, peace, fraternal love, and so many things,” he said.

When the Wafy programme motivated Jabir to learn Ramayana, it was the picture stories from childhood that enticed Basith into the epic. He still fancies the comic books and picture books that he read as a child. “But when I reached this campus, I was excited to find books of all religions,” said Basith.

Both of them said that it was the unique Wafy programme that prompted them to read other religious texts, including Ramayana. “We must not be blind to any source of knowledge, whether it is a stream of faith or no. Reading will help us enhance our respect for other faiths,” said Jabir.