Topographic features a hurdle in capturing elephants in Idukki: special team

February 06, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - IDUKKI

Forest officials who participated in a high-level meeting to discuss the menace caused by wild elephants in the Santhanpara and Chinnakkanal panchayats suggested tranquilizing and radio- collaring the rogue tuskers and relocating them to the Mathikettan Shola National Park but experts feel that the topographic features of the region could pose a major hurdle in the effort. The meeting discussed various options to prevent the human-elephant conflict in Chinnakanal and Santhanpara panchayats. The special team explained the details and hurdles in the region. N Roopesh, Range forest officer Elephant squad and Rapid Response Team(RRT)Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary (WWS) said that the terrain sits in the shape of a “cup” while the presence of the water body in Anayirankal dam added to the difficulty in tranquilizing the tuskers. “ The terrain consists of sloppy hills and Anayirankal dam. In Wayanad and Palakkad the terrain was almost plain and the operation was easy. We cannot calculate how far the elephant will run after receiving the tranquilizer shot. If it enters the reservoir, it could drown to death” said Mr Roopesh. A senior forest department official said that the tusker Arikompan had run over a distance of 13 kilometers during the first attempt to tranquilize it in 2017 “ After chasing the tusker for long, the Kumki (trained elephants) gave up and finally we let the animal back into the forests.” Said the official. “Radio collaring the elephants will make it easy to track their movements. If the tuskers again continue their intrusion into human habitat, they would have to be captured and shifted from these areas.” said an official. Shantri Tom, Assistant Conservator of Forest( ACF)Munnar, said that various possibilities were discussed in the meeting. “ The special team from Wayanad will continue the collection of data and mapping for some more days. Chief Forest veterinary surgeon Arun Zakaria will join the team after February 10 and then a final decision will bbe taken on the capture of tuskers,” said Mr Tom. Meanwhile, the five-member team consists of N Roopesh, Range forest officer Elephant squad and Rapid Response Team(RRT)Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary (WWS), Vishnu O, Conservation biologist, MJ Raghavan, Section Forest officer, Aurnjith, Beat Forest Officer. Dinesh and Forest Watcher (all from the WWS.) led the team to continue the terrain mapping and data collection under the Devikulam range to prepare the action plan. Ramesh Bishnoi, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Munnar, Shantri Tom, Assistant Conservator of Forest( ACF)Munnar, P V Vegi, Range officer Devikulam, Rahul Krishna Sharma, Sub Collector, Devikulam, District Panchayat vice president Usha Kumari Mohankumar, Santanpara panchayat President Liju Varghese, Chinnakkanal Panchayat president Sini Baby among others attended the meeting.