Topographic features a hurdle in capturing elephants in Idukki: special team

February 06, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - IDUKKI

A high-level meeting convened by the Forest department at Munnar on Monday to discuss the menace caused by wild elephants in Santhanpara and Chinnakkanal grama panchayats pointed out that the topographic features of the region are a key hurdle in capturing the rogue tuskers.

In the meeting, the officials discussed the strategies to prevent the human-elephant conflict in the two panchayats. The special team from Wayanad explained the details and hurdles in capturing the animals.

N. Roopesh, Range Forest Officer, Elephant Squad and Rapid Response Team (RRT), Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary (WWS), said the terrain was in the shape of a cup while the presence of a waterbody, the Anayirangal dam, made tranquilising the tuskers difficult.

“The terrain consists of sloppy hills and the Anayirangal dam. In Wayanad and Palakkad, the terrain was almost plain and the operation was easy. We cannot calculate how far an elephant will run after receiving the tranquiliser shot. If it enters the water, it may lead to the death of the animal,” said Mr. Roopesh.

A senior Forest department official said the tusker Arikompan had run more than 13 km during the first attempt to tranquilise it in 2017. “After chasing the tusker for long, the kumki (trained elephants) turned unfit. Finally, we had to let Arikompan return into the forests,” said the official.

Options

According to officials, the Forest department suggested tranquilising the rogue tuskers, fixing radio collars, and shifting them to the Mathikettan Shola National Park. “Officials can track the movements of the tuskers fixed with radio collars. If the tuskers continue the menace, they can be captured and shifted from these areas,” said an official.

Shantri Tom, Assistant Conservator of Forest ( ACF), Munnar, said various possibilities were discussed at the meeting. “The special team from Wayanad will continue collecting d e tails and mapping for some more days. Chief Forest Veterinary Surgeon Arun Zachariah will join the team after February 10. A high-level meeting will be convened then and a final decision will be taken on capturing the tuskers,” said Mr. Tom.

Besides Mr. Roopesh, the special team has Vishnu O., conservation biologist; M.J. Raghavan, section forest officer; Arunjith, beat forest officer; and Dinesh, forest watcher; all from the WWS. The team will continue terrain mapping and data collection under the Devikulam range to prepare the action plan.

Ramesh Bishnoi, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Munnar; Mr. Tom; P.V. Vegi, Range Officer Devikulam; Rahul Krishna Sharma, Subcollector, Devikulam; district panchayat vice-president Usha Kumari Mohankumar; Santhanpara grama panchayat president Liju Varghese; and Chinnakkanal grama panchayat president Sini Baby attended the meeting.