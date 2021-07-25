Top UAE appointment for M.A. Yusuffali

Vice chairman of Abu Dhabi chamber of commerce

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, has issued a resolution to form a new board of directors for the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which will be chaired by Abdullah Mohamed Al Mazrouei. Indian businessman M.A. Yusuffali will be vice chairman.

The ADCCI is the apex government body of all businesses established in Abu Dhabi and functions as a bridge between the government and the business sector. All business establishments in Abu Dhabi have to be licensed by the ADCCI.

A communication said here Mr. Yusuffali is the only Indian in the 29-member board, which is primarily made up of Emirati business owners and CEOs.

Commenting on the appointment Mr. Yusuffali said it was a “truly a very humbling and proud moment in my life. My sincere gratitude to the visionary leadership of this great country and I will strive to do my best towards justifying the great responsibility entrusted upon me. Apart from working for the growth of Abu Dhabi economy and the larger business community I will sincerely work towards further boosting Indo-UAE trade relations,” the communication added.