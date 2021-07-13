Kerala

Top priority to COVID control, says Collector

Haritha V. Kumar  

The preventive measures against COVID -19 will be on the top of the priority list of the new Thrissur Collector Haritha V. Kumar.

“Efforts will be made to control the spread of the pandemic by focusing on vaccination. Special attention will be given for speedy completion of Kuthiran tunnels.

The distribution of title deeds for high range farmers is progressing,” she said.

Thrissur is a district which has scope and challenges for development. Sincere efforts will be there to provide solutions for the issues, she said.

Ms. Kumar had earlier worked as sub collector in Thrissur for almost a year.


