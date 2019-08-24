Top officials to visit U.S.

Chief Secretary Tom Jose will lead a three-member official delegation of the State to the World Bank in Washington DC next month to present the Rebuild Kerala Initiative framework and the Rebuild Kerala Development Programme scheduled from September 16.

Venu V., Principal Secretary, Revenue & Disaster Management, and Chief Executive Officer, Rebuild Kerala Initiative, and Sanjeev Kaushik, Chairman & Managing Director, Kerala Financial Corporation, and Principal Secretary, Finance (Resources & Expenditure), will accompany the Chief Secretary.