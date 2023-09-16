September 16, 2023 09:21 am | Updated 09:21 am IST

The contact list of the Nipah infected now has people from districts other than Kozhikode. Results of more samples of high risk cases expected today. Health squads in Kozhikode district are covering over 15,000 houses in different containment zones to identify people with Nipah symptoms through a door-to-door survey. Indian Union Muslim league to stage protests today in Kozhikode against the alleged apathy of the State health department in dealing with the Nipah outbreak in the district. The Nipah outbreak in Kozhikode has temporarily disrupted the functioning of educational institutions in the district. The district administration has called for a transition to online teaching for the coming week. Nipah scare continues in Malappuram as 23 persons have been quarantined after they were found to be on the list of contacts of those who took treatment from the same hospital in Kozhikode where a Nipah victim had been treated. Scientists who are part of ISRO’s Aditya-L1 mission will interact with the public today in Thiruvananthapuram. Director of Satish Dhawan Space Centre A Rajarajan and B Karthik Parasuram, Operations Director of Kerala Startup Mission will address participants of the Engineers Day celebrations at the SCMS School of Business in Kochi today. State level inauguration of Champions Boat League race at Marine Drive in Ernakulam today. Nearly 1000 candidates are taking the tenth equivalent course examination of the Distrist Literacy Mission in Ernakulam district. Exams are being held across 16 centres for the new and old scheme students alike. This is the 16th batch of the tenth equivalent course in the district.

