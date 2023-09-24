- New Vande Bharat express to commence service from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram today after the flag off by Prime Minister Narenda Modi at Kasaragod by 12.30 p.m. today.
- The investigation officer in the Mararu flat construction case has been transferred from Kochi even as the investigation in the case has reached a crucial stage. The Special Prosecutor in the case writes to government to retain the police official till the chargesheet in the case is filed.
- Playback singer KS Chithra will inaugurate the media centre of the Keraleeyam celebrations at the Kanakakunnu palace in Thiruvananthapuram today.
- Meeting and distribution of awards as part of the International day of the Deaf at the Ayyankali hall in Thiruvananthapuram today.
- Health Department begins specialty medical camp named Ayushman Bhava at community health centre at Chungathara in Malappuram district.
- Police sports meet begins at Armed Reserve Camp at Kallekkad in Palakkad.
