September 24, 2023 09:18 am | Updated 09:20 am IST

New Vande Bharat express to commence service from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram today after the flag off by Prime Minister Narenda Modi at Kasaragod by 12.30 p.m. today. The investigation officer in the Mararu flat construction case has been transferred from Kochi even as the investigation in the case has reached a crucial stage. The Special Prosecutor in the case writes to government to retain the police official till the chargesheet in the case is filed. Playback singer KS Chithra will inaugurate the media centre of the Keraleeyam celebrations at the Kanakakunnu palace in Thiruvananthapuram today. Meeting and distribution of awards as part of the International day of the Deaf at the Ayyankali hall in Thiruvananthapuram today. Health Department begins specialty medical camp named Ayushman Bhava at community health centre at Chungathara in Malappuram district. Police sports meet begins at Armed Reserve Camp at Kallekkad in Palakkad.

