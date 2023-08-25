August 25, 2023 09:13 am | Updated 09:13 am IST

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will chair a high level meeting today to discuss the power situation in Kerala and energy-related matters Minister for Transport Antony Raju to inaugurate stakeholder consultation for policy advocacy on road safety in the State. A petition filed by the State Government seeking to cancel the interim anticipatory bail granted to G. Lakshman, IG of Police, in a cheating case involving fake antiquities dealer Monson Mavunkal to come up before HC. Runway End Safety Area (RESA) expansion project at Calicut International Airport, Karipur, gets an impetus with the Airport Authority of India (AAI) and the State Government pushing ahead with their respective work. The AAI invites tenders for the project. The State Government finalises land acquisition plans. Environmentalists are concerned over the government permission to partially open the PVR Naturo park owned by legislator P.V.Anvar in Kakkadampoyil as it still has not met the safety guidelines and due to the ecologically fragile nature of the land. Mosquito infestation increases in the city even as the pest control measures have proved ineffective. The civic body had earlier carried out fogging operations and spraying of larvicides to control the pest population. The plans of the civic body to rope in Vector Control and Research Centre, Pune, for the scientific control of mosquito population too failed to materialise. Festive cheer for Haritha Karma Sena workers in Eloor municipality. Volunteers involved in the doorstep collection of non biodegradable waste to get a share of the nearly Rs 8 lakh fund accrued over the last three years. Twelve workers will get 50,000 each along with a festival bonus of 7,000 each. The rest will get Rs 30,000 each.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT