- Union Minister for Urban Development Hardeep Singh Puri will address Palakkad’s media.
- The Kerala Administrative Tribunal has turned down the demand by 89 lecturers on deputation in District Institutes of Education and Training across the State to regularise their appointment; they have been asked to rejoin their parent schools, and the KAT has called for PSC appointments to fill these vacancies. With this, the functioning of DIETs at the fag end of the academic year may get affected as there are very few permanent teachers there.
- Kerala State Youth Festival.
Read more news from Kerala here.
ADVERTISEMENT