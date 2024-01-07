January 07, 2024 09:31 am | Updated 09:31 am IST

Union Minister for Urban Development Hardeep Singh Puri will address Palakkad’s media. The Kerala Administrative Tribunal has turned down the demand by 89 lecturers on deputation in District Institutes of Education and Training across the State to regularise their appointment; they have been asked to rejoin their parent schools, and the KAT has called for PSC appointments to fill these vacancies. With this, the functioning of DIETs at the fag end of the academic year may get affected as there are very few permanent teachers there. Kerala State Youth Festival.

Read more news from Kerala here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT