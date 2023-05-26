May 26, 2023 10:09 am | Updated 10:09 am IST

Union Home Minister of State for External Affairs, V. Muraleedharan, will inaugurate the Kerala University Employees Sangh office at the Kerala University campus in Palayam. V. Muraleedharan, will visit Nandiyode to speak to residents complaining that the swimming pool in the locality had caused widespread infections among school children. Kozhikode police find the dismembered remains of a hotelier allegedly murdered by his employee and paramour in a suitcase near the Wayanad ghats (Thamarassery Charm). The police have arrested the suspect. The wild tusker, Ari Komban, radio-collared and relocated to PTR because of its penchant for raiding provision stores in Chinnakanal, is now back in neighbouring Kumili, worrying forest enforcers and also local residents. Kerala State Higher Education Council has commenced steps to operationalise the Kerala Institutional Ranking Framework (KIRF) that will rank higher education institutions and assess their readiness for accreditation. The agency hopes to release the first set of rankings next academic year. Transport and road safety experts say that investing in electric autos priced between 2 lakh and 3 lakh will help reduce two-wheeler accidents that account for a bulk of road accident casualties. Kozhikode Corporation Council meeting on May 26 to discuss the extension of the contract with the controversial company, Zonta Infratech, for bio-mining and capping at the Njeliyanparamba waste management plant. Calicut University B Zone arts festival concludes. Inspector General of Police Neeraj Kumar Gupta reviews the recently introduced traffic regulations and rearrangements in Kozhikode city, which have led to a reduction in accidents, while also considering additional recommendations and realignments in preparation for the reopening of schools. Chakkittappara Grama Panchayat is on a mission to cover all its members under an affordable health insurance scheme through Project Suraksha Chakra, which also aims to explore various central and state schemes for this cause.

