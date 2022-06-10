Top news developments in Kerala today

Key news developments in Kerala on June 10, Friday

1. Congress workers will lay siege to district collectorates demanding the Chief Minister's resignation in the wake of the allegations levelled against him by gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran will inaugurate the State wide protest.

2) Swapna Suresh is likely to release a mobile phone voice recording that allegedly testifies to an attempt, allegedly by a government emissary, to retract her accusations against Mr. Vijayan.

3) The state secretariat of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] will convene to formulate the Left Democratic Front's (LDF) pushback against the alleged Congress-Bharathiya Janata Party (BJP) bid to resist the "vilification" of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by using "discredited" proxies accused of smuggling contraband gold into the country.

4) Governor Arif Muhammad Khan will inaugurate TRIMA-2022, the annual convention of the Thiruvananthapuram Management Association.

5) The Kerala High Court will consider the anticipatory bail plea of rape- accused actor Vijay Babu.

6) The High Court will hear a petition by the survivor in the 2017 actor abduction and rape case. She has reportedly sensed a bid to derail the case.

7) The State Police will file a statement in the High Court detailing the living conditions and security at the Mental Health Centre, Kuthiravattom, in Kozhikode. The police had carried out an inspection following the incident in which an inmate who escaped from the facility died in a road accident.

