June 04, 2023 09:21 am | Updated 09:21 am IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the 25th-anniversary celebrations of the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences in Kochi. He will also initiate new research projects. The Motor Vehicle Department is giving final tweaks to its automated traffic offence detection system spanning highways and arterial roads in the State. The Artificial Intetelligence-enabled system will commence blitzing errant motorists with traffic tickets from Monday amidst protests from opposition parties. Minister for Minority Welfare V. Abdurahman will flag off the inaugural flight carrying Haj pilgrims to Saudi Arabia at Kozhikode airport-Naha.

Read more news from Kerala here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT