- Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the 25th-anniversary celebrations of the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences in Kochi. He will also initiate new research projects.
- The Motor Vehicle Department is giving final tweaks to its automated traffic offence detection system spanning highways and arterial roads in the State. The Artificial Intetelligence-enabled system will commence blitzing errant motorists with traffic tickets from Monday amidst protests from opposition parties.
- Minister for Minority Welfare V. Abdurahman will flag off the inaugural flight carrying Haj pilgrims to Saudi Arabia at Kozhikode airport-Naha.
