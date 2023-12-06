December 06, 2023 09:27 am | Updated 09:27 am IST

Students Federation of India (SFI) calls for a State-wide boycott of classes to protest Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan’s appointment of Sangh Parivar nominees to the Kerala and Calicut University Senate. SFI activists will also lay siege to the Raj Bhavan to protest the Chancellor’s alleged bid to saffronise Kerala’s higher education sector. Kerala High Court’s Division Bench will likely consider appeals filed by former Finance Minister Thomas Isaac challenging a single judge’s order allowing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to issue fresh summons to the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leader in a case of suspected money laundering relating to the floating of Masala bonds by Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIFFB). Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet colleagues to conclude their public outreach programme, NavKerala Sadas, in Thrissur district. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan chairs the cabinet’s weekly meeting in Thrissur

To read more Kerala news, click here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT