Top news developments in Kerala today

March 19, 2023 09:56 am | Updated 09:56 am IST

Important developments for the day from Kerala for March 19, Sunday

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretary M.V. Govindan lay floral wreaths at the statue of E.M.S. Namboodiripad, veteran communist and former Chief Minister. CPI(M) State secretary Sitaram Yechury speaks at a public function organized to commemorate the 25th death anniversary of E.M.S. Namboodiripad in Kochi. AICC organising secretary K.C. Venugopal will inaugurate a Youth Congress rally in Palakkad.

