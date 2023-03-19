- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretary M.V. Govindan lay floral wreaths at the statue of E.M.S. Namboodiripad, veteran communist and former Chief Minister.
- CPI(M) State secretary Sitaram Yechury speaks at a public function organized to commemorate the 25th death anniversary of E.M.S. Namboodiripad in Kochi.
- AICC organising secretary K.C. Venugopal will inaugurate a Youth Congress rally in Palakkad.
