January 01, 2023 09:52 am | Updated 09:52 am IST

Here are the key news developments in Kerala to watch out for today

1. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will open the valedictory event of the 10th State conference of the Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen in Kozhikode.

2. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the three-day Library Congress in Kannur-Sajith.

Read more news on Kerala here

ADVERTISEMENT