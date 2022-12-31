HamberMenu
Top news developments in Kerala today

Key news developments in Kerala on Dec 31, 2022

December 31, 2022 09:48 am | Updated 09:58 am IST

Kerala Bureau
NIA arrests PFI activist in recent raids is likely to be produced before a court in Ernakulam today

Here are the key news developments in Kerala to watch out for today

1. One more PFI activist arrested by the NIA in the recent raids is likely to be produced before a court in Ernakulam today.

2. The operation to capture the injured tiger which has triggered panic among the residents at Vakery in Wayanad district is going on, with over 100 foresters camping in the area.

3. Third day of 10th State conference of Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen in Kozhikode: Ministers P. Rajeeve and V. Abdurahiman to participate in different sessions. Mr. Rajeeve to open seminar on ‘75 years of independence’.

4. The 117.5 sovereign gold cup given to winners of the State School Arts Festival to be brought to Kozhikode on Saturday in a procession and will be displayed at BEM school for public viewing.

