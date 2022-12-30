Top news developments in Kerala today

December 30, 2022 09:10 am | Updated 09:18 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

1. Defence minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the Sivagiri pilgrimage at Varkala near Thiruvananthapuram today.

2. The UDF coordination committee is meeting at Kochi today amid simmering differences between the Congress and IUML.

3. A crucial meeting of the CPI(M) state secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram today is likely to discuss the allegation of disproportionate assets levelled against party strongman and LDF convenor E.P. Jayarajan. Mr. Jayarajan is attending the meeting after a gap of two months.

4. On the second day of 10th State conference of the Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen in Kozhikode, Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan will open a summit against drug abuse and Speaker A. N. Shamseer is scheduled to inaugurate a conference on secularism.

5. Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar will inaugurate the Malabar regional convention of Kerala Catholic Youth Movement at Thamarassery in Kozhikode today.

6. The three-day state congress of the Indian National League will conclude in Kozhikode today with a rally. DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi, MP will attend the public meeting.

7. Forest personnel resumed efforts to chase the injured tiger to the Irulam forest at Vakery in Wayanad district today morning. Wayanad Sub Collector R Sreelakshmi has invoked Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Cr.PC) in 8 and 9 wards of the Poothady grama panchayat till the operation is over.

