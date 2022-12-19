Top news developments in Kerala today

December 19, 2022 10:06 am | Updated 10:06 am IST

Here are the key news developments in Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Kerala State conference of CITU concludes today at Kozhikode. New State functionaries to be chosen, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will address a public gathering in the evening.

2. Booker Prize winner writer Geetanjali Shree to attend various events in Kozhikode today. This is her first visit to Kerala after winning the prize.

3. Farmers launch protest in the rural areas of Kozhikode against the newly released satellite survey report on the buffer zone around protected areas.

4. A suo motu contempt of court case initiated against the Popular Front of India and its state secretary A. Abdul Sathar for holding a flash strike on September 23 is likely to come up for hearing in the Kerala High Court today.

5. VP Zuhra, president of Muslim women’s forum NISA to explain the organisation’s stand on Muslim women’s property rights in Kozhikode today.

6. The Opposition councillors in the Kozhikode Corporation council will stage a protest before the Corporation office today in connection with the alleged attack against them in the council hall by LDF councillors while they were protesting against the funds embezzlement issue.

