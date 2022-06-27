Top news developments in Kerala today

Key news developments from Kerala on June 27, Monday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. The Kerala Assembly session is set to begin today. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is expected to answer questions on UAE gold smuggling case and allied scandals. Congress- led UDF will give notice for adjournment motion to discuss the alleged police compliance in the SFI attack on Rahul Gandhi, MP’s, office in Wayanad. Meanwhile, cooperation minister VN Vasavan to reply to the discussion on the motion to send the Kerala Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022 to the subject committee.

2. CPI(M) Polit Bureau member MA Baby to open debate at Kozhikode on the RSS and its media agenda for Kerala.

3. LDF convener EP Jayarajan to attend LDF rally at Kozhikode against alleged attempts to destabilise the State government.

4. Kerala High Court to consider an appeal by the govt against a single judge's directive to pay a compensation of Rs.1.5 lakh to an eight-year-old girl who was insulted by a Pink Police officer in public at Attingal in Thiruvananthapuram.

5. Artists and writers across the State will come together to join the protest called by Kerala Chitrakala Parishad before the Kannur collectorate demanding action against the construction work that threatens to mar the work of renowned sculptor Kanayi Kunhiraman at Payyambalam beach. They had earlier petitioned the District Collectot and other authorities.