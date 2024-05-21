Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

The Kerala High court to consider a batch of petitions against the government circular revising the norms for driving tests.

* The High Court is expected to deliver its verdict today on a petition filed by KPCC president K.Sudhakaran seeking quashing of the case against him for the alleged murder attempt on CPI(M) leader EP Jayarajan.

* The High Court will consider a plea to evict encroachments in Munnar.

* Two -day “My business, My future”, mega business conclave begins in Kozhikode today.

* Girl under treatment for amoebic encephalitis dies at Kozhikode medical College hospital.