Top news developments in Kerala today

Key news developments in Kerala on June 9, Thursday

1) A trial court in Ernakulam will pronounce its verdict on the State's plea for permission to withdraw the illegal possession of ivory case registered against actor Mohanlal. An Income Tax raid on Mohanlal's house in Kochi in 2012 had led to the discovery of ivory tusks and artefacts. Two public interest litigants had challenged the government's move.

2) The High Court will hear a plea seeking a CBI probe into the Wayanad (Muttil) forest timber loot cases involving the illegal felling of valuable and protected rosewood trees.

3) Higher Education Minister R. Bindu will inaugurate the newly constructed blocks, hostels, gardens and a Miyawaki forest at the Kerala Studies department at the Kerala University's Kariavattom campus. Local Self Government Minister M. V. Govindan will also attend the function.

4) A midnight robbery at a fuel outlet at Kottuli in Kozhikode triggers an inter-State police search for suspects.

5) Monsoon trawling ban to commence from midnight today. The 52-day ban is part of measures being undertaken to conserve marine fisheries resources during the monsoon, which is considered the spawning period for the commercially important fish species off the coast of Kerala. While the ban is applicable to trawlers, traditional boats are exempted from its purview.

