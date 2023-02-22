Top Kerala news developments today

February 22, 2023 09:09 am | Updated 09:09 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today: Minister for Ports Ahamed Devarkovil will commission the newly-built 33 kv substation in the Vizhinjam International Seaport premises near Thiruvananthapuram today to provide uninterrupted power supply for the port work.

The CPI(M) yatra led by party’s State secretary M.V. Govindan will enter Kannur and tour various parts of the district today.

Members of the Youth Congress will take out a march to the Cliff House, the official residence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, today as part of the agitation against the tax hike proposals in the budget.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the 35th anniversary celebrations of the Kerala State Women’s Development Corporation in Thiruvananthapuram today.

BJP activists to take out a march to the office of the Kozhikode police commissioner seeking disciplinary action against a police official who allegedly manhandled party workers during the visit of the Chief Minister to the district on Monday.

The Kerala High Court is likely to pronounce its order on petitions filed by actor Mohanlal and the State govt against the order of the Perumbavoor Judicial First-Class Magistrate Court dismissing the plea of the prosecution to withdraw the illegal ivory possession case registered against the actor and others.

The fifth anniversary of the lynching of Attappady tribal youth Madhu is being observed today.

