Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:
- Minister for Ports Ahamed Devarkovil will commission the newly-built 33 kv substation in the Vizhinjam International Seaport premises near Thiruvananthapuram today to provide uninterrupted power supply for the port work.
- The CPI(M) yatra led by party’s State secretary M.V. Govindan will enter Kannur and tour various parts of the district today.
- Members of the Youth Congress will take out a march to the Cliff House, the official residence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, today as part of the agitation against the tax hike proposals in the budget.
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the 35th anniversary celebrations of the Kerala State Women’s Development Corporation in Thiruvananthapuram today.
- BJP activists to take out a march to the office of the Kozhikode police commissioner seeking disciplinary action against a police official who allegedly manhandled party workers during the visit of the Chief Minister to the district on Monday.
- The Kerala High Court is likely to pronounce its order on petitions filed by actor Mohanlal and the State govt against the order of the Perumbavoor Judicial First-Class Magistrate Court dismissing the plea of the prosecution to withdraw the illegal ivory possession case registered against the actor and others.
- The fifth anniversary of the lynching of Attappady tribal youth Madhu is being observed today.
