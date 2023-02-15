Top Kerala news developments today

February 15, 2023 09:34 am | Updated 09:34 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

Workshop on ‘Hydrogen Valley in Kerala’ to be organised today in Thiruvananthapuram. The event is organised jointly by IIT, Palakkad, Energy Management Center (EMC), Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (ANERT) and Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India.

A petition by actor Unni Mukundan seeking to quash the molestation case filed by a woman scriptwriter against him is likely to come up before the Kerala High Court. The court had vacated the interim order staying further proceedings in the case on a submission by the victim that the actor had obtained the stay after misleading the court.

The High Court will consider a petition seeking a directive to the Central Government to enact a law prohibiting male circumcision.

Former Principal Secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister M. Sivasankar who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate late last night in the Life Mission case will be produced in a court in Kochi today.

The postal ballot box in the Perinthalmanna Assembly election will be examined today in the presence of the High Court Registrar. The court had earlier issued an interim order to examine the ballot box on the basis of a petition filed by LDF candidate Musthafa alleging that it was tampered with.

Kerala Tourism’s week-long Nishagandhi Dance Festival begins today in Thiruvananthapuram. Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas to inaugurate.

The Kozhikode Special Additional Sessions Court is expected to pronounce its verdict on an affidavit moved by the Additional Public Prosecutor to examine three government officials in the Thamarassery forest office attack case.

A fourth-semester student of NIT Calicut student dies after falling from a multi-storied hostel building. The police have recovered a suicide note from his hostel room.

