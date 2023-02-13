Top Kerala news developments today

February 13, 2023 09:01 am | Updated 09:01 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

1. The Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) will stage day-and-night protests across the state for 18 hours from Monday evening against the tax hike proposals in the budget. Protest rallies to be taken out to the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram and district collectorates.

2. Senior economist Prof M. A. Oommen will speak on ‘Indian development and its discontents’ in Thiruvananthapuram today.

3. Rahul Gandhi MP will attend various programmes in Wayanad district today.

4. Kantara copyright row: The film director and producer appear again before the investigating officer in Kozhikode.

5. A petition by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) seeking three years’ time to pay pensionary benefits to retired employees is likely to come up before the Kerala High Court today.

6. The Ernakulam district child welfare committee is set to meet today to take a call on the fate of the baby in the centre of an illegal adoption and birth certificate forgery row. The CWC had issued oral orders to the District Child Protection Officer to stall the proceedings to declare the baby abandoned. The question of formalising the order and the ways to reach out to the child’s mother may come up for discussion.

7. Reserve Bank of India Regional Director Thomas Mathew to inaugurate Financial Week celebrations in Thiruvananthapuram today.

8. Bharat Sevak Samaj Sadbhavana awards to be presented at a function to be held in Thiruvananthapuram today.

9. Kozhikode Mayor’s complaints redressal adalat today.

