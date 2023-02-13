HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on Monday, February 13, 2023.

February 13, 2023 09:01 am | Updated 09:01 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi with flood victim families at Mananthavady in Wayanad. File photo

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi with flood victim families at Mananthavady in Wayanad. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

1. The Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) will stage day-and-night protests across the state for 18 hours from Monday evening against the tax hike proposals in the budget. Protest rallies to be taken out to the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram and district collectorates.

2. Senior economist Prof M. A. Oommen will speak on ‘Indian development and its discontents’ in Thiruvananthapuram today.

3. Rahul Gandhi MP will attend various programmes in Wayanad district today.

4. Kantara copyright row: The film director and producer appear again before the investigating officer in Kozhikode.

5. A petition by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) seeking three years’ time to pay pensionary benefits to retired employees is likely to come up before the Kerala High Court today.

6. The Ernakulam district child welfare committee is set to meet today to take a call on the fate of the baby in the centre of an illegal adoption and birth certificate forgery row. The CWC had issued oral orders to the District Child Protection Officer to stall the proceedings to declare the baby abandoned. The question of formalising the order and the ways to reach out to the child’s mother may come up for discussion.

7. Reserve Bank of India Regional Director Thomas Mathew to inaugurate Financial Week celebrations in Thiruvananthapuram today.

8. Bharat Sevak Samaj Sadbhavana awards to be presented at a function to be held in Thiruvananthapuram today.

9. Kozhikode Mayor’s complaints redressal adalat today.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.