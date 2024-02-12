February 12, 2024 09:02 am | Updated 09:02 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

The Rapid Response team of the forest department with the support of four trained elephants on Monday morning resumed the search for the wild elephant Belur Makhana that trampled a farmer to death on Saturday in Wayanad. Forest department officials said the tusk-less elephant was spotted at the Mannundi forest area near Kattikulam in the district, according to the signals received from the radio collar attached to it. The petition of T. Veena, daughter of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, challenging the investigation by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office against her wound-up IT firm, Exalogic Private Limited, to come up before a Single Judge of the Karnataka High Court today. Ms. Veena has challenged the probe as one which is bad in law and violative of the principes of natural justice. A petition by KSIDC challenging the investigation by SFIO into the affairs of the company as part of its probe into the financial dealings between CMRL and Exalogic, the IT company of T. Veena, daughter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, to come up before the Kerala High Court. The Kerala High Court will consider a petition by former Finance Minister Thomas Isaac challenging the fresh summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate and also a notice asking him to appear before the ED on February 13 in connection with the investigation into the issue of masala bonds by the Kerala infrastructure Investment Fund Board. KPCC president K. Sudhakaran and Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan to interact with the people as part of the KPCC’s Samaragni protest march in Kozhikode today. Reception to Nobel laureate Prof. Morten P. Meldal, at Malabar Christian College, Kozhikode. An incident of shooting has been reported has been reported from a bar in Kochi. Three bar employees reportedly injured. The woman who was doused in petrol and set afire following a dispute with her neighbour at Udumbanchola in Idukki succumbed to her burn injuries in hospital. The accused is in police custody. All India EPF Members and Pensioners Forum to stage a march to EPF office in Kochi in protest against the incident in which a man died by suicide following the delay in receiving the retirement benefits. Thrikkakara municipality budget presentation today. Police to be deployed in strength as the Opposition and ruling councillors as well as rebel counsellors are at loggerheads over budget preparations and priorities. Union Minister of State for external Affairs V. Muraleedharan will inaugurate the Rozgar mela at the Pallipuram CRPF Group Centre in Thiruvananthapuram.

