Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments from Kerala on Wednesday, December 7, 2022

December 07, 2022 09:29 am | Updated 09:29 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The University of Kerala building in Thiruvananthapuram.

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

1. The Kerala Government will introduce the University Laws (Amendment) Bills and the Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Amendment Bill in the Assembly today and refer them to the Subject committee after discussion in the House.

2. Agriculture minister P.Prasad will reply to a calling attention motion on the crisis caused by the sliding prices of agricultural produce and the increase in price of daily necessities.

3. The Kerala High Court is expected to take up for hearing a petition filed by former Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac challenging the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the the masala bond floated by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

4. Petitions challenging the action of the Chancellor in sacking 15 Senate members of the Kerala University are likely to come up before the High Court today.

5. Second day of the conference on climate change and development organised by Rebuild Kerala Initiative in Thiruvananthapuram.

6. The public sector Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore faces the threat of a possibly long strike by employees over wages and salaries revision unless a round of conciliatory talks with the state Labour Dept mediating succeeds this afternoon.

