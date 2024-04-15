April 15, 2024 10:25 am | Updated 10:26 am IST

Here are the important developments in Keralato watch out for today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address election rally at Kunnankulam to campaign for TV Sarasu and Suresh Gopi, the NDA candidates in Alathur and Thrissur constituencies and at Kattakada in Thiruvananthapuram to campaign for union ministers V. Muraleedharan and Rajeev Chandrasekhar who are contesting the Attingal and Thiruvananthapuram constituencies respectively. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will attend various programmes in Wayanad constituency and address an election rally at Kozhikode beach today as a part of his election campaign. CPI(M) Polit Buro member Prakash Karat to address Meet the Press programme in Thiruvananthapuram. CPI general secretary D. Raja to address LDF election rally at Peroorkada in Thiruvananthapuram.