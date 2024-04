April 13, 2024 10:41 am | Updated 10:41 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today:

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan will hold a press conference at the District Congress Committee (DCC) in Ernakulam. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is in the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Wayanad to investigate the death of a second-year hosteller.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.