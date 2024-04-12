April 12, 2024 09:47 am | Updated 09:48 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

The Kerala High Court will take up for hearing a petition by the survivor in the actor assault case seeking a probe by a Special Investigation Team of the state police under the supervision of the court into the alleged unauthorised access made to the memory card containing the videos of sexual assault, after quashing the report of the inquiry conducted by the Ernakulam District and Sessions Judge. The Vigilance court is expected to pronounce its verdict today on the petition filed by Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan, seeking a probe by the court into the alleged illegal transactions between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter T.Veena’s IT form and the Kochi- based mining company CMRL. The Thalassery Additional Chief magistrate’s court will consider the bail application of the five accused in the Panur country bomb blast case which killed one person and injured five. A gas tanker overturned on the MC road at Kottarakara early morning today. Fire force personnel trying to plug leak from tanker. Traffic rerouted through side roads. Efforts are on to rescue a wild elephant that fell into an open well at Kothamangalam in Ernakulam district.