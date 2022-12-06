Top News developments in Kerala today

December 06, 2022 09:20 am | Updated 09:20 am IST

Here are the key news developments in Kerala to watch out for today

1. The Opposition UDF will seek leave of the Assembly today to discuss the government’s alleged failure to redress the grievances raised by the Latin Catholic Church-backed fishers agitating against the Vizhinjam port. It has also accused the government of using the police to foist criminal cases against the agitators, including Church leaders.

2. Agriculture Minister P. Prasad will reply to a calling attention motion on the steep fall in rubber and coconut prices in the House today.

3. Minister for Industries and Coir P. Rajeeve will reply to a calling attention motion highlighting the crisis faced by Kerala’s moribund coir sector.

4. The Cabinet sub committee constituted to resolve the agitation against the Vizhinjam seaport will hold talks with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and later with the Vizhinjam Action council today in a bid to find a solution to the deadlock in negotiations.

5. The Thiruvananthapuram Additional Sessions court will pronounce the sentence for the two accused in the rape and murder of a Latvian tourist in Thiruvananthapuram in 2018.

6. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate a three- day conference on Climate Change and Development organised by the Rebuild Kerala Initiative in Thiruvananthapuram today.

7. A petition challenging the decision of the Chancellor to give the charge of Vice Chancellor, Kerala Agricultural University to Ishita Roy, Agriculture Production Commissioner is likely to come up before the Kerala High Court today.

8. CPI (M) workers will stage a protest in front of the branches of the Punjab National Bank in Kozhikode demanding that the bank return the money swindled from the accounts of the Kozhikode Corporation. The Congress- IUML combine will take out a protest march to the Corporation office blaming the civic body for its laxity in the embezzlement of ₹15.24 crore.

Read more news from Kerala here.