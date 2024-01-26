January 26, 2024 09:32 am | Updated 09:32 am IST

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will lead the Republic Day celebrations in the State. He will take the national salute at a ceremonial parade at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram and deliver the Republic Day address: Communist Party of India (Marxist) State Secretary M.V. Govindan will chair a meeting of the party’s State secretariat at AKG Centre in Thiruvananthapuram. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will attend. Noted singer Hariharan celebrates 50 years of rendering ghazals with a special concert, ‘Be Misaal’, at the Calicut Trade Centre in Kozhikode at 6.30 p.m. Residents along the Chellanam-Kannamaly coast in Ernakulam district will fast on Republic Day to demand better protection against beach erosion.

