- Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will lead the Republic Day celebrations in the State. He will take the national salute at a ceremonial parade at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram and deliver the Republic Day address:
- Communist Party of India (Marxist) State Secretary M.V. Govindan will chair a meeting of the party’s State secretariat at AKG Centre in Thiruvananthapuram. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will attend.
- Noted singer Hariharan celebrates 50 years of rendering ghazals with a special concert, ‘Be Misaal’, at the Calicut Trade Centre in Kozhikode at 6.30 p.m.
- Residents along the Chellanam-Kannamaly coast in Ernakulam district will fast on Republic Day to demand better protection against beach erosion.
