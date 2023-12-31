December 31, 2023 09:27 am | Updated 09:27 am IST

Union Minister for Finance, Nirmala Sitaraman, will inaugurate the public meeting connected with the 91st pilgrimage at the Sivagiri Mutt at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram. Researchers have discovered a new species of Silverline butterfly Cigaritis meghamalaiensis from the Meghamalai hills of the Periyar landscape of the southern Western Ghats. Expeditions have revealed the species to be common in Meghamalais of Tamil Nadu and adjoining Periyar Tiger Reserve of Kerala. This species has been described in the peer-reviewed journal Entomon. Fire and Rescue Services squads are on high alert due to stray incidents of fire outbreaks in Kozhikode city, with the challenge doubling in vulnerable spots because of the huge turnout during New Year celebrations

Read more news from Kerala here.

