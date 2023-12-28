December 28, 2023 09:13 am | Updated 09:13 am IST

Kerala University Syndicate will likely discuss the Governor’s controversial nomination of Senate members. Speculation is rife that the CPI(M) members in the Syndicate would train their guns on Vice Chancellor in-charge Mohanan Kunnummal for his alleged failure in forwarding the recommended panel of students to the Raj Bhavan for nomination as Senate members. Governor Arif Mohammad Khan returns to Thiruvananthapuram from New Delhi amidst the threat of the Students Federation of India (SFI) black flag protests, prompting the State police to step up security along his route from the airport to the Kerala Raj Bhavan. Congress leaders Mullappally Ramachandran and K. Muraleedharan, MP, will speak at a mock public trial slamming the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, Vicharana Sadas, in Kozhikode. National millet festival gets underway at the Centre for Marine Fisheries and Research Institute in Kochi. Farmers specialising in pesticides and fertiliser-free organic cultivation methods convene at UC College in Aluva. The Beypore International Water Festival enters its third day in Kozhikode.

